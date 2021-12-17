Clare to come alive to the sound of Christmas music this weekend

An array of indoor and outdoor events will take place this weekend throughout County Clare as part of Clare Arts Office’s Live Local Performance Scheme.

Clare Arts Office is supporting concerts in East Clare in St Caimin’s Church, Mountshannon, and St Flannan’s Cathedral, Killaloe. West Clare is well served with Danny O’Mahony in concert in Kilrush and North Clare has Christmas songs in Lisdoonvarna and livestreamed concerts from Tubber.

The Be Yourself Concert, promoting positive mental health, takes place in the Hope Café in Shannon followed by the Winter Solstice Concert at Hotel Doolin.

As well as plenty of concerts there will be outdoor entertainment over the weekend with music by Áine O’Brien and Friends in Ennis as well as a spectacular fireshow by ROGU at the Height in Ennis on Sunday evening. Fireshows will also take place in Killaloe and Shannon on Saturday and Fidget Feet will perform an aerial dance spectacle at Scariff Harbour on Sunday evening. Details of all events are available from www.clarearts.ie

The Live Local Performance Scheme is an initiative of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media aimed at providing employment to musicians and performers, while providing entertainment for communities throughout the county.