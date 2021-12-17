Clare Weather: Friday, December 17, 2021

Today will be dry and mostly cloudy with occasional periods of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees in light to moderate southeast breezes, fresh at times in the southwest.

TONIGHT

Remaining dry during tonight and cloudy with a few clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees, a little colder locally under clearer skies with a touch of frost possible. Southeast to east breezes will be light to moderate.

TOMORROW - SATURDAY 18TH DECEMBER

Saturday will be cloudy and dry overall with occasional brighter breaks. There will be patches of mist or drizzle, mainly near southern coasts or over hills. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees. Light to moderate southeasterly breezes, winds a little fresher in far southwest.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OVERVIEW: High pressure continuing to dominate into the early days of Christmas week bringing overall dry and cloudy conditions. Becoming a little colder too.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A cloudy night but dry aside from patches of drizzle. Mist and fog will likely form, densest in parts of the north and east. Lowest temperatures generally of 4 to 8 degrees with a light to moderate east to southeast breeze.

SUNDAY: Any lingering overnight fog will be slow to clear on Sunday. It will be cloudy with dry weather for most areas, but there may be some drizzle in southern and eastern coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees. Easterly breezes will be mainly light.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Remaining mainly dry and cloudy with spots of drizzle possible. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees, coldest in the north.

MONDAY: Monday will be another largely dry and cloudy day, aside from some patchy coastal drizzle. A little colder too with highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees. Light to moderate southeasterly winds, winds fresh in the southwest. Little change in conditions overnight, with lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.

TUESDAY: Staying dry and mostly cloudy, with some occasional brighter periods. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in mainly light southeast breezes. Turning colder on Tuesday night with frost likely as temperatures decrease to around freezing.

The mainly dry weather is expected continue through much of Wednesday. A gradual breakdown of the high pressure is then likely to follow, with signs of rain moving in from the southwest. Possibly turning colder too.