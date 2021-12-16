Search

16 Dec 2021

Minister confirms Doolin Coast Guard Unit to be 'reconstituted'

Minister of State in the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton T.D, has today asked the Irish Coast Guard (IRCG) to begin the process of reconstituting the Doolin Coast Guard unit which was stood down from operations and training activities on November 2, last following a number of volunteer resignations.

The decision was made following receipt of a report and recommendation from independent mediator, Mr Kieran Mulvey, which has advised that certain relationships within the Doolin Coast Guard Unit have irretrievably broken down and that the mutual trust, respect and confidence required to effectively operate a Coast Guard Unit does not exist within the Unit.

The report concludes that the interpersonal difficulties are not capable of being resolved through the normal mediation process.

In accordance with the recommendations of Mr Mulvey’s Report, members of the Doolin Unit will be permanently stood down. The unit will be re-constituted in the short term by temporarily appointing volunteers who Coast Guard believe can work and operate together. This will address the situation presented by the absence of a functioning Doolin Coast Guard Unit.

A broader appointment process will commence in due course with the view to permanently restoring the Coast Guard Unit in the Doolin area.

Minister Naughton understands that this is a difficult decision and outcome for all concerned. Inaction on the matter is not an option where there is a situation that a person may find themselves in trouble on or near the water into the future and require the assistance of a locally-based Coast Guard Unit. The provision of a robust and fully operational Coast Guard Unit to the Doolin area is the priority.

A number of further recommendations in the report will also be implemented including further engagement with volunteers and a review of procedures affecting the unit around training, operations, equipment and activities.

Minister Naughton also supported the work of the Coast Guard Representative Group, the Coastal Unit Advisory Group (CUAG) which represents volunteers interests within the Coast Guard. To enhance CUAGs role as a representative body for volunteers a review of CUAGs existing Terms of Reference and grievance procedures within the Irish Coast Guard will be carried out.

