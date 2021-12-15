Funding for Shannon Airport widely welcomed

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton T.D., today announced the provision of almost €108 million in direct Exchequer supports to the airports of Dublin, Cork, Shannon, Ireland West (Knock), Kerry and Donegal.
Shannon Airport is to benefit to the tune of €10million euro, while Cork receives €13.7million, with Ireland's biggest airport, Dublin, being allocated €79.6milion.
This funding is being administered under the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025, the Covid-19 Regional State Airports Programme 2021, as well as the Covid-19 Supplementary Supports Scheme for Irish Airports recently approved by the European Commission.
Shannon Group has welcomed today’s announcement “The aviation sector including airports have been at the epicentre of the devastation caused as a result of the pandemic. As we focus on rebuilding connectivity, we warmly welcome the Government support announced by Minister Naughton through the inclusion of Shannon Airport in the Covid-19 Regional State Airports Programme 2021, and we are grateful of confirmation of final approval of the additional funding for the state airports under the Covid-19 Supplementary Supports Scheme for Irish Airports” recently approved by the European Commission. This will assist in Shannon’s recovery from the Pandemic and rebuilding vital air connectivity for this Region”.
