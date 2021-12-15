Search

15 Dec 2021

Clare Weather: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday: A mix of cloud and sunny spells in Limerick along with some isolated patches of mist or drizzle. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in mostly moderate southwest winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

High pressure building from the southeast keeping conditions generally settled over Limerick for the rest of the week, however it will remain fairly cloudy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain in the west. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with mist and fog developing in light southerly breezes.

Thursday: A fairly cloudy but dry morning, but some sunny spells will extend from the southwest during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in mostly light southerly breezes.

Thursday night: Clear spells early with lows in northern parts of 3 to 6 degrees, a milder 7 to 9 degrees further south where cloud will increase early in the night extending to all parts by morning. Mist and fog patches will form once again, becoming dense in places, in mostly light southerly breezes.

Friday: After a mostly cloudy and foggy start, sunny spells will extend from the south as southeasterly winds increase light to moderate. Highs temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

Saturday: Cloud and fog will persist on Saturday as light southeasterly winds fall calm in places while some patchy drizzle will develop along southern and western coasts. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.

Sunday: Cloudy once again with fog gradually clearing in light easterly breezes. Highs of 5 to 9 degrees.

Further Outlook: High pressure looks to remain in control keeping the weather settled for the early days of next week with temperature near average for the time of year

