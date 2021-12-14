Winners of Clare Garda Youth awards confirmed

Inspirational young people from around County Clare were today honoured for their “selflessness, volunteerism and a generosity of spirit” as the winners of the 6th annual Clare Garda Youth Awards were unveiled.

Three individuals and one group were recognised for the civic and personal spirit they displayed in helping others and overcoming challenges.

The awards, organised by the Clare Garda Division district and sponsored by Shannon Group, seek to identify inspirational young leaders in recognition of their voluntary community work and personal achievements. All award nominees and winners are aged between 14 and 19 years.

This year’s winners were recognised for a wide variety of voluntary work, among these, delivering virtual summer camps to young people and hosting digital events for children with special needs; overcoming personal challenges to coach young sports club members; helping provide translation services for community members unable to speak English; involvement in projects tackling discrimination, environmental issues and promoting positive mental health.

Congratulating the winners, Mary Considine CEO, Shannon Group said: “This is our sixth year sponsoring the awards and Shannon Group is once again delighted to support this wonderful initiative. Since their inception the awards have highlighted some inspirational young Clare people who have displayed selflessness, volunteerism and a generosity of spirit. This year’s award winners are no exception. All are inspirational leaders who have not only gone over and above to support their local communities but served as an inspiration for others to follow.

Said Superintendent John Ryan: “There are a lot of pressures on young people today, not least the pressure from social media, and to conform and to be popular. Initiating these awards was done to give them a break from that by providing an outlet to encourage them to get involved in offline rather than online life more. This year’s winners have shown great individuality and community spirit, all the more remarkable given that they are living through a pandemic. They will go on to be community leaders of tomorrow and will have gained personally from the experience.”

The 2021 Clare Garda Youth Award winners are:

Group Winner: Clare Youth Service Shannon Leadership Programme - Elise Casey age 17 from Shannon and Méabh O’ Grady age 16 from Newmarket-on-Fergus.

Special Achievement Award: Robbie Crowe (19), from Lahinch.

Individual Award: Yaqoob Shinawari (17), originally from Afghanistan, now living in Lisdoonvarna.

Individual Award: Caithlin Griffin (17) from Carron.