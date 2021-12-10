Clare Weather: Friday, December 10, 2021

TODAY will be cold with sunny spells and scattered showers of rain or hail, with sleet possible on high ground. The showers will become isolated by early evening and cloud will increase, bringing patchy drizzle to the west coast. Afternoon highs of 6 to 8 degrees in a moderate to fresh west to northwest wind.
Tonight it will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle moving eastwards across the country. Coldest early in the night with minimum temperatures of 1 to 6 degrees, lowest in the northeast. Light southerly winds, increasing moderate to fresh in the west and northwest later.
