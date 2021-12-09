Deaths in Clare: Thursday December 9, 2021

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) McCoy 48 Kilnasoolagh Park, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Clare



Patrick (Pat) McCoy, 48 Kilnasoolagh Park, Newmarket on Fergus, Co. Clare and formerly of Aer Rianta, Shannon. December 8th 2021 (peacefully) after a short illness at University Hospital, Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, children Derek, Sharon, Alan, Norman, John-Paul, Patrick, Serena and Mark, sons-in-law Brian and Darren, daughters-in-law Maria, Hilary, Pauline and Marie, grandchildren Vivienne, David, Kaylee, Scott, Madison, Nolan, Caoimhe, Cillian, Jack, Maggie, Mason and Aaron, sisters Ann, Mary, Agnes, Margaret, Connie and Bernadette, brothers Michael and Frank, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Pre deceased by his parents Dominica and John, stepfather Jackie and brothers Noel and John.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence on from Saturday (11th Dec.) from 4 pm until 6 pm. Arriving to Newmarket on Fergus Church on Sunday for Funeral Mass at 1 pm. Burial afterwards in Lemenagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to University Hospital, Limerick Unit 6B and I.C.U.

Please adhere to HSE guidelines. Please wear a mask and sanitise your hands when coming to the house.

For those unable to attend, Pat’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live here https://www.newmarketonfergusparish.ie/webcam/

Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolences section below or emailed privately to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) McInerney Woodbine Avenue, Caherdavin Heights, Limerick / Kilshanny, Clare



Thomas (Tom) McInerney (Woodbine Avenue, Caherdavin Heights, Limerick. Formerly Ballymacraven, Kilshanny, Co. Clare. Late of Aer Rianta, Shannon), December 8th 2021, peacefully, on his 95th birthday, in the loving care of Carrigoran House Nursing Home, after a long life well lived. Beloved husband of the late Bríd. Dearly loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Predeceased by his brother Pat, sisters Eileen (Cullinan), Mary (Doorty) and Peggy (Brady). Sadly missed by his family, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, for family and close friends, this Friday (10th December) from 4.00pm to 5.30pm.

The funeral cortege will pass Woodbine Avenue this Saturday (11th December) at 10.30am en route to Christ the King Church, for Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, at 11.00am, followed by burial in Old Mungret Cemetery.

Solas Mhic Dé ar a n-anam dilís.

Tom’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed here

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Carrigoran House Nursing Home, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co. Clare.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Peggy Morrissey (née Twomey) Quilty, Clare / Dublin / Mallow, Cork



Morrissey Peggy, Quilty, Co. Clare and formerly of Mallow/Doneraile, Co. Cork, passed away suddenly following a tragic accident on 7th December 2021.

Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Martin and her parents Tom and Kathleen. Sadly missed by her loving son Marty, his partner Liz, great friends and neighbours.

Ní fheicfimíd a leithéid arís - Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

May She Rest in Peace

Peggy will be reposing at St Mary's Church, Mullagh, Co.Clare on Saturday December 11th from 3pm - 6pm. Requiem Mass will take place at 2pm on Sunday December 12th with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to the current HSE guidelines. Peggy's funeral mass can be viewed on www.kibparish.ie for those unable to attend.

The family would like to thank you for your sympathy and support at this difficult time. You are invited to leave a personal message or share a memory of Peggy on the condolence page below.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here