Ministerial confirmation of new Gaelscoil Uí Choimin building in Clare welcomed

Plans for the development of a new Gaelscoil Uí Choimin building in Kilrush, have been given the go ahead. Clare Fine Gael TD, Joe Carey, has received confirmation from the Minister for Education Norma Foley this week confirming the long awaited news regarding the construction of a new building for the school in the West Clare capital.

The Education Minister said that, “the execution of a Service Level Agreement (SLA) between the Department of Education and the Limerick Clare Education and Training Board (LCETB) is currently being arranged.”

Minister Foley added that once the SLA is in place, the LCETB “will procure a design team for the project to design the buildings, obtain the necessary statutory planning permissions, and progress the project to tender and construction in due course.

Funding has been secured for the project and it involves the construction of a new school building consisting of new four classroom primary school and all associated site works.

“It’s important that the Service Level Agreement between the Department of Education and the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board is agreed as soon as possible,” Deputy Carey said.

“This will enable a design team to be appointed, which will lead to planning permission being sought, the project moving to tender and construction phases thereafter,” the Clare Fine Gael TD added.