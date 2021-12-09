Search

09 Dec 2021

Ministerial confirmation of new Gaelscoil Uí Choimin building in Clare welcomed

Ministerial confirmation of new Gaelscoil Uí Choimin building in Clare welcomed

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

Plans for the development of a new Gaelscoil Uí Choimin building in Kilrush, have been given the go ahead. Clare Fine Gael TD, Joe Carey, has received confirmation from the Minister for Education Norma Foley this week confirming the long awaited news regarding the construction of a new building for the school in the West Clare capital.

The Education Minister said that, “the execution of a Service Level Agreement (SLA) between the Department of Education and the Limerick Clare Education and Training Board (LCETB) is currently being arranged.”

Minister Foley added that once the SLA is in place, the LCETB “will procure a design team for the project to design the buildings, obtain the necessary statutory planning permissions, and progress the project to tender and construction in due course.

Funding has been secured for the project and it involves the construction of a new school building consisting of new four classroom primary school and all associated site works. 

“It’s important that the Service Level Agreement between the Department of Education and the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board is agreed as soon as possible,” Deputy Carey said. 

“This will enable a design team to be appointed, which will lead to planning permission being sought, the project moving to tender and construction phases thereafter,” the Clare Fine Gael TD added. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media