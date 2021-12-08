Taoiseach officially opens Clare TD's constituency office

An Taoiseach Mícheál Martin visited Clare this week to officially open the constituency office of Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe on Francis Street in Ennis.

During a visit to Clare for the Eamon de Valera Commemoration on Sunday, December 5, an Taoiseach visited Deputy Crowe’s office on Francis Street for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“I’m delighted to have finally been able to have our Taoiseach down to Ennis to officially open my office,” said Deputy Crowe.

“The office, of course, has been fully operational since shortly after the election in February 2020 but with the Covid pandemic, the original opening ceremony had to be put on hold so to have an Taoiseach with us for that day was very special indeed.

“It was also an opportunity to showcase our beautiful county town to him and I know he mentioned to several of those who came along to the outdoor ceremony that he loves Ennis.

“His visit coincided with throw-in for Éire Óg in Cusack Park in the Munster SFC quarter final clash so I am particularly grateful to the hardcore GAA fans who made the effort to stop off at the office before heading down to the stands.

“Today, we are back to business as usual and my office team and I stand ready to assist in any way possible – so as always, drop us an email, call the office landline or my mobile or knock on the door if we can be of any help.”