Deaths in Clare: Tuesday December 7, 2021

William (Bill) Bloomfield, Ennis, Co. Clare. December 6th 2021 (peacefully) at St. Josephs Hospital, Ennis, after a long illness, bravely borne. Pre deceased by his parents Nora and William and brothers Richard, Michael and Joseph. Deeply mourned by his loving wife Patricia, his heartbroken daughters Nora, Fiona, Una, and Rita, sons-in-law Tony, Kieran, Robert and Ronan, adoring grandchildren Emma, Amy, Conor, Calum, Grace, Sophie, Ben, Hannah, Monica, Alex, Daniel, James and Owen, sisters Nancy and Peggy, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends

May His Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Ennis, on Thursday morning (9th Dec.) for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by cremation service at 1pm in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Alder Unit, St. Josephs Hospital.

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE

For those unable to attend, Williams Funeral Mass can be viewed live using this link http://ennisparish.com/our-parish/st-josephs-church-webcam/

Please adhere to Covid 19 guidelines, wear a mask, no shaking hands and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolences section below or emailed privately to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Ellen Murphy (née Curtin) Rossroe, Kilmurry, Sixmilebridge, Clare. Ellen (Nellie) Murphy (née Curtin), late of Rossroe, Kilmurry, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare. December 7th 2021 (peacefully) at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Ennis in her 96th year. Predeceased by her husband Sean. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Arriving to St. Joseph’s Church, Ennis on Thursday afternoon (9th Dec.) for Funeral Mass at 2.30 pm. Followed by Cremation Service at 4 pm in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to the Hazel Unit and Activities at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Ennis.

Please adhere to HSE guidelines, no shaking hands and social distancing.

For those unable to attend, Funeral Mass can be viewed live here http://ennisparish.com/our-parish/st-josephs-church-webcam/

Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolences section below or emailed privately to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Gisela O'Mahony (née Meurer) Deerpark, Sixmilebridge, Clare / Limerick. Gisela O’Mahony (nee Meurer) (Deerpark, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare. Late of Cologne, Germany). December 6th 2021, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of David. Dearly loved mother of Marlen and Marcus. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Judy, her beloved grandchildren Eve and Hugo, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street for family and close friends this Thursday (9th December) from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Requiem mass for family and close friends will take place in St. Finnachta’s Church, Sixmilebridge this Friday (10th December) at 12 noon followed by cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Gisela’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed here

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Brigid (Bríd) Williams (née Prendergast) Kincora, O' Connell Street, Kilkee, Clare.

Daughter of the late Paddy and Ruby Prendergast and sister of the late Anne, Margaret, baby brother Maurice and Br.Tom (CSSR).

Sadly missed by her sons Huw and Aidan, her daughter Ellen, grandson Andrew, granddaughters Katrina and Clare, nieces Adelheid and Áine, daughter-in-law Carol, cousins, extended family, great friends and neighbours.



May she Rest in Peace.

Funeral will take place in England

Requiem Mass on Monday 13th December at 10.30 a.m. in St Marie’s Church Standish, followed by burial in St Marie’s Graveyard.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Rod Gorgia Bela, Kilkee, Clare / Carrigaholt, Clare. Sadly missed by his wife Vu, sons and daughters Lynn, Simon, Philip, Emily, Adam and Abby, brothers Ahmed, Mustafa and Saad, sister Sundus, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday 10th December at Lillis' Funeral Home in Kilkee from 12 noon for family and friends with removal at 1.00 p.m. to Carrigaholt Church for Funeral Service followed by Private Cremation

Please ensure social distancing and public advise is adhered to, the wearing of face masks and strictly no hand shaking please..

Those who wish to leave messages of sympathy to the family can do so in the condolence section below.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of GERARD GRIFFIN Cappa Upper, Clare



The death has occurred peacefully at St. Senan's Nursing Home, Kilrush of Gerard Griffin, Cappa Upper, Kilrush, Co. Clare. Beloved husband of Margaret. Sadly missed by his daughter Geraldine, sons Paul, Fintan and Gary, son in law John, daughters in law Linda and Kristy, sister Kitty, and brother Brendan, grandchildren Donna,Saoirse, Emma, Lauren, Jamie and Caoimhne, sisters in law Ann, Rita and Betty, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"Rest In Peace Dad, you remain in our thoughts and prayers".

Reposing at his home for family and close friends. Arriving to St. Senan's Church, Kilrush on Thursday (9th December) for 12 o'clock mass, with burial afterwards in All Saints Cemetery, Shanakyle. Family flowers only, please. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times. Strictly No Shaking hands to sympathise, please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.kilrushparish.com

House private on Thursday morning, please. Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolences section below.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

