Storm Barra winds to reach over 100km/h as Red warning comes in effect in Clare

The Status Red wind warning for Clare will come into effect from 4pm today, Tuesday, December 7, until 1am on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Met Éireann has advised that due to Storm Barra, north-westerly winds will reach mean speeds in excess of 80km/h with severe or damaging gusts in excess of 130km/h. Due to a combination of high waves, storm surge and high tide, coastal flooding is expected and people should stay away from all coastal areas.

The advice from Clare County Council is to "Keep your mobile phone charged as disruption to power and travel are likely. The public are warned electricity wires are always live, never approach. If you see fallen or damaged wires, keep clear and phone ESB Networks immediately on 1800-372999/021-2382410.

After the Status Red warning tomorrow, Wednesday, 8th December, motorists should be aware that fallen trees, debris and localised flooding can be expected on the roads and should proceed with extreme caution."

Due to the combination of forecasted weather events, the offices and facilities of Clare County Council, including civic amenity sites and digital hubs, are closed on Tuesday, December 7.

In a statement to ClareLive, Clare County Council added that they "will be monitoring the situation for any changes in the weather forecast and will issue further updates. In addition, please check Met Éireann for updates."