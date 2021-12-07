Shannon Chamber announce new board member

Shannon Chamber have today announced that Ray O’Driscoll, Chief Operating Officer with Shannon Group Plc has been appointed to the Chamber’s Board of Directors.

The appointment was made at the Chamber’s 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held virtually on Thursday, December 2 2021. Ex officio President Mary Considine, CEO of Shannon Group plc, resigned from the Board following a ten-year tenure.

Speaking on behalf of the board Shannon Chamber CEO Helen Downes said: “The Board is delighted to maintain this linkage with Shannon Group Plc in its board composition. The contributions Ms Considine has made over the past ten years have been invaluable and insightful. We thank her for her involvement in so many key projects during her tenure. We now look forward to working alongside Mr O’Driscoll, who, since assuming the role of Chief Operating Officer with Shannon Group Plc has managed through an exceptionally challenging time and in so doing, is well attuned to the many issues currently facing Chamber members as they navigate their way through the pandemic.

“The addition of this new skill set will be a valuable asset to the board as we enhance our drive to support Shannon Chamber member companies into the future,” stated Ms Downes.