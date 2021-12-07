Shannon Airport passengers urged to check flight status as Storm Barra approaches

Shannon Airport
Those travelling from Shannon Airport today are being urged to check their flight status on the airport's media platforms. A status Red Wind Warning comes into effect later this afternoon and already one service out of the Clare airport has been cancelled.
A spokesperson for Shannon Airport said: “The first scheduled flight of the day, a Ryanair flight to Tenerife departed Shannon Airport this morning at 7.21am. However, Aer Lingus services from and to Heathrow Airport scheduled for later this afternoon (EI 385 and EI386) have been cancelled due to the expected severity of storm Barra.
“There have been no further confirmed flight cancellations yet, and we are awaiting updates from our airlines. However, as a status RED weather warning for County Clare is due to come into effect today, we strongly advise intending passengers to check with their airline before travelling to the airport. Flight information will be posted on all Shannon Airport social media platforms and the airport website as it becomes available.”
