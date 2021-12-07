Gardai in Clare seek witnesses to fatal single car road traffic collision

Gardaí in Clare attended the scene of a fatal single car road traffic collision that occurred at Annagh, Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare, at approximately 12:30am this morning, Tuesday December 7 2021.
A female in her 90s, the driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has since been removed to Limerick University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date.
The road is currently closed to allow for an examination to be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
