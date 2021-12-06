Search

06 Dec 2021

Ennis Hospital cancels outpatient appointments and vaccination clinics due to Storm Barra

HSE

Due to the Status Red wind warning issued by Met Éireann for Clare between 4pm on Tuesday, December 7 until 1am Wednesday, December 8, outpatient appointments and vaccination clinics are being cancelled in Ennis Hospital from 2pm this Tuesday, December 7.


Some elective procedures will take place tomorrow if patients can be safely discharged by 2pm. Procedures taking place later in the day will be postponed.  Patients are being contacted directly by the hospital to confirm if their procedure is going ahead or not.

The Emergency Department at UHL, Injury Units at Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s and Medical Assessment Units at UHL, Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s will operate as normal. The Maternity Emergency Unit at University Maternity Hospital Limerick will also continue to operate on a 24-hour basis.

Injury units in Ennis and Nenagh are open from 8am to 8pm, and in St John’s from 8am to 7pm, seven days a week.  

In a statement to ClareLive the group added "UL Hospitals Group is working closely with HSE MidWest Community Healthcare, National Ambulance Service, An Garda Siochana, Limerick City and County Council on the response to this adverse weather warning. UL Hospitals Group management will continue to closely monitor the developing situation. Affected patients will be notified as soon as possible about a rescheduled date"

Keep up to date with @HSELive @ULHospitals on Twitter and visit www.hse.ie for all the latest regarding our services.Updates on Storm Barra are available at the link below


https://www2.hse.ie/services/ storm-barra/service- disruption.htmlhttps://www2. hse.ie/services/storm-barra/ service-disruption.html 

