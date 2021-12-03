Deaths in Clare: Friday December 3, 2021

The death has occurred of Pat Cronin (née Scales) Malahide, Dublin / Ennis, Clare



Cronin (née Scales) Pat, Malahide and formerly of Ennis, Co. Clare, 2nd December 2021. Peacefully, in the care of St. James's Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Felim and predeceased by her infant son John. Very sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters Gráinne, Maeve and Caroline, sons-in-law, her adored grandchildren Alana, Louisa, Ben, Adam and Gary, great-granddaughters Aoibhe and Amy, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace

Removal to St. Sylvester's Church, Malahide, on Monday, 6th December, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. James's Hospital Foundation. House private.

A live stream of Pat's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/malahide

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Mone Fairfield, Parteen, Clare. Formerly of Cambuslang Scotland. Peacefully, in University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his sister-in-law Anne.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Joan, son Stuart, daughter Stephanie, daughter-in-law Louise, grandchildren Adam and Thomas, sister-in-law Ber, brothers-in-law John and Mattie, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Mc Mahon Funeral Home, Blackwater, this Sunday (5th December) from 5pm to 6pm.

Arriving for funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church Parteen this Monday (6th December) at 1pm followed by burial afterwards in Mount St. Laurence extension Cemetery Limerick.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Parteen Parish Webcam.

Due to the current rising numbers of Covid cases, the family would appreciate if people strictly adhere to the current government guidelines.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Vincent Carey Dublin / Ennis, Clare



Peacefully, in the loving care of the Little Sisters of the Poor, Holy Family Residence, Roebuck Road, Dublin 14. Late of E.S.B. and of Grange Golf Club. Beloved husband of the late Agnes, predeceased by his loving daughter Colette. Sadly missed by his son Maurice, daughter-in-law Janet, nieces, nephew, extended family and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, December 6th at 10am in the Church of St. Thérèse, Mount Merrion followed by burial at Shanganagh Cemetery. The Mass may be viewed at this link https://www.mountmerrionparish.ie/webcam/

