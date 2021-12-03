Clare County Council inform motorists of upcoming road closures

Clare County Council have given notice that both New Houses Road, Liscannor, from the junction of the R478, beside the dock, for approximately 150 metres and L-10601-0, Liscannor, from the junction of the R478 for approximately 250 metres will soon be closed.
More details on both roads are listed below.
New Houses Road, Liscannor
Date and time of closure:For 12 weeks from 3rd January 2022 to 25th March 2022 (24 hour closure). Local access will be maintained throughout the works.
Alternative routes / diversions; Diversion route will be available by continuing around the new houses road to the R478. A diversion route map is attached below.
L-10601-0, Liscannor
Date and time of closure:For a period of 4 weeks between the 3rd January 2022 and 25th March 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Alternative routes / diversions; No alternative route or diversion available. Local access will be maintained and residents will be accommodated where possible.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.