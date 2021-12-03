Search

03 Dec 2021

Clare County Council inform motorists of upcoming road closures

Clare County Council inform motorists of upcoming road closures

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

Clare County Council have given notice that both New Houses Road, Liscannor, from the junction of the R478, beside the dock, for approximately 150 metres and L-10601-0, Liscannor, from the junction of the R478 for approximately 250 metres will soon be closed. 

More details on both roads are listed below.         

Clare Weather: Friday December 3, 2021

                                                                                                 

New Houses Road, Liscannor

Date and time of closure:For 12 weeks from 3rd January 2022 to 25th March 2022 (24 hour closure). Local access will be maintained throughout the works.

Alternative routes / diversions; Diversion route will be available by continuing around the new houses road to the R478. A diversion route map is attached below.

L-10601-0, Liscannor                                                                                                                               

Date and time of closure:For a period of 4 weeks between the 3rd January 2022 and 25th March 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Alternative routes / diversions; No alternative route or diversion available. Local access will be maintained and residents will be accommodated where possible.  

