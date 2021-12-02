Clare County Council confirm traffic arrangements for Ennis Christmas market

The Ennis Christmas Market takes place in Abbey Street Car Park from December 2 to 5 inclusive. As a result, the west of the main through road (adjacent to the river between Costa Coffee and O’Briens) will be unavailable until 8:00am on Monday (December 6). Abbey Street Car Park will be unavailable during these times. Christmas parking arrangements and alternative parking locations are listed below.
Christmas Parking
Friday, 26th November, 2021, to Sunday, 2nd January, 2022: no charge in public car parks from 2:00pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Additional Parking Available
Council HQ: 4th, 5th, 11th, 12th, 18th, 19th December, 9:00am to 6:00pm - Free of Charge.
Waterpark Campus, Drumbiggle: 4th 5th, 11th, 12th, 18th, 19th, 23rd, 24th December: 9:00am to 6:00pm - Free of Charge.
Clare GAA/Cloister Car Park: Open daily 9:00am to 6:00pm - Free of Charge.
Holy Family Primary School Car Park: Available every weekend and daily during school holidays from 2:00pm on 22nd December to 5th January - €3 for the day to be paid at the access barrier.
Pedestrianisation
Pedestrianisation is also starting this weekend: O’Connell Square and O’Connell Street, 11:00am to 6:00pm (4th, 5th, 11th, 12th, 18th-24th December inclusive).
