Deaths in Clare: Wednesday December 1, 2021

The death has occurred of John (Jackie) Keogh
Liscullane, Tulla, Clare / Crumlin, Dublin
Peacefully at University Hospital Galway. Beloved husband of the late Anne and loving father of Deirdre Noonan (Liscullane,Tulla) and Brendan Keogh (Ennis). Sadly missed by his children, son-in-law Kieran, daughter-in-law Caroline, grandchildren Niamh, Ciarra, Niall and Cormac,sister, brothers,nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis
Reposing at O'Callaghan's funeral home Tulla Friday 3rd December from 6 to 7 pm for family and friends. Funeral mass on Saturday 4th December in the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B.V.M. Clondalkin at 11:30 am. Burial afterwards in Esker Cemetery Lucan. Family flowers only please. Funeral mass can be viewed on the link - http://www.clondalkinparish.com
Messages of Sympathy can be left in the Condolences section below
Please adhere to H.S.E. guidelines
House Private
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The death has occurred of Patricia Rynne (née Dinan) Doonogan, Mullagh, Clare, wife of Gregory.
Funeral Arrangements Later
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
