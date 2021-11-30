Search

Clare hurling legend 'hops on' to help school charity event

Clare hurling legend 'hops on' to help school charity event

Clare Live Reporter

Cheers and a chorus of 'Our Lovely Rose of Clare' greeted Clare hurling legend, Davy Fitz in Parteen National School on Tuesday morning, as he arrived to lend his support to the school Cyclathon taking place this week.

A team effort of teachers, parents and students are attempting to cycle the distance from Limerick to O'Connell Street in Dublin on stationary bikes in the school hall, in the hope of raising funds for Milford Hospice in the run up to Christmas.

Milford Hospice has touched the lives of both staff members and families in the school and provides vital palliative and end of life care to those ill with cancer. So far, due to the incredible generosity of the school and local community, the collection has far exceeded the original target of €1,000, with in excess of €4,000 being donated at the time of going to print.

Davy helped clock up some miles while being cheered on by the children, who were all gathered in the school yard, waving their Clare flags made by each child. He later visited every class in the school, offering words of encouragement and praising the children for their efforts in coming together to work as a team to achieve their goal. He also posed for photos with the children.  The excitement was palpable in the school after Davy's visit.

All funds raised are being donated to Milford Hospice. Donations can still be made until Friday 3rd December at the following link which can be found on all Parteen N. S. 's social media platforms  - Click here for more 

