Funding for trio of Clare amenities welcomed

Fianna Fáil TD for Clare Cathal Crowe has welcomed the announcement of €286,500 for three outdoor adventure projects in Clare.

The major investment, under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS), targets natural amenities and support outdoor pursuits such as hiking, mountaineering, kayaking, swimming and cycling.

In Clare, the following projects have been selected to benefit from the fund:

Gortnamearacaun, Ballinruan Bog Walk (€56,500)

Newmarket on Fergus walking trail walking trail (€180,000)

Ballyalla Lake Amenity Enhancement Plan (€50,000)



“It’s very welcome to see any funding coming into our county but in particular, given the fantastic outdoor amenities we have in Clare, I’m thrilled with today’s announcement,” said Deputy Crowe.

“The largest portion of funds allocated to our county goes to the development of an educational, accessible looped walking trail along Lough Gash turlough via O'Regan Park trails, near Newmarket-on-Fergus.

“It’s so important now that any new developments being pursued are fully accessible for people of all mobilities and it’s really encouraging to see Clare leading the way in this regard.

“A timber board walk is being developed at Ballinruan/ Gortnamearacaun which I am very excited to visit – I’ve seen these in other parts of the country and they work extremely well.

“They are simple but very effective.

“Finally, an enhancement of Ballyalla Lake in Ennis will take place, which is already a really great facility for the people of the county town to have on their doorstep but to see this further enhanced will bring a new lease of life to it.

“Outdoor facilities are massively valuable for people to have in their localities – not only for those living locally to get out and enjoy them but also in terms of attracting visitors from further afield.

“I look forward to seeing each of these developed and visiting them with my family.”