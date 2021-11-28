Gardai appeal for help in locating missing Clare man

Missing: Jason Burcombe
GARDAI are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 30-year-old Jason Burcombe who is missing from his home in Ennis since Tuesday, November 23.
Jason is described as approximately 5’ 6” in height, of medium build, with short fair hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a black jacket, dark grey tracksuit pants, a grey beanie hat, navy runners and white socks.
His family are concerned for his wellbeing and are seeking assistance from the public in locating him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station 065-6848100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
