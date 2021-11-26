Deaths in Clare: Friday November 26, 2021

The death has occurred of Marie COOKE (née Healy) Merval Drive, Clareview, Limerick / Ennis, Clare. Marie passed away peacefully in Thorpe’s Nursing Home, Clarina.

Beloved wife of the late Michael and dearest mother of Martin, Sean & Darren. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters-in-law Lisa, Martina & Gerry, grandchildren Jessica, Kate, Aisling, Emer, Maeve, Amy, Darragh & Dean, sister Carmel, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposal in Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Sunday 28th November from 5pm to 6pm for family and close friends. Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Monday 29th November at 11am and will be streamed live. (Click here to view Mass). Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of John Garrahy Lavereen, Ennistymon, Clare



John Garrahy, Lavereen, Ennistymon, former Deputy Principal Kilmihil Vocational School, founder member and former Chairman of Ennistymon Community Centre, over 40 years service to the community, former member of the Friends of Ennistymon Hospital, 26th November 2021, in the care of the staff at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his family, deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, son Ronan, daughter Orla, daughter-in-law Annita (Duffy), son-in-law Craig (Kearns), his two adoring grandchildren Iasan and Oran, brother Peadar, brothers-in-law Jimmy, Mattie and Michael, sisters-in-law Sheelagh, Mary and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, his grand niece Angel Roísín in heaven, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at his home this Saturday and Sunday from 2pm until 8pm for family and close friends. House private Friday. Removal on Monday morning to Ennistymon Church for 12 o'clock Mass. Burial afterwards in Killenagh Cemetery. Please adhere to HSE guidelines, no shaking of hands and please wear masks. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Friends of Ennistymon Hospital.

The death has occurred of Doreen Walker Finavarra, New Quay, Clare November 26th 2021 peacefully at Bon Secours Galway. Predeceased by her husband Peter.

Deeply regretted by her sister Ellen and niece Jennifer. Sadly, missed by Geraldine McCormack and Family, her devoted neighbours Martina and Carl, her many relatives, very good neighbours and close friends.

May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at The Corless Funeral Home Kinvara this Monday evening from 6 p.m. with removal at 7 p.m. to the Church of Ireland Ardrahan. Funeral service on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by prayers at Shannon crematorium at 2 p.m.

