25 Nov 2021

Deaths in Clare: Thursday November 25, 2021

The death has occurred of Teresa Donnellan, 14.10.1960 – 18.11.2021 (Melbourne, Australia and formerly Feakle, Co. Clare & Ordnance Survey Ireland, Phoenix Park Dublin where she worked for 10 years from 1978 to 1988 when she then emigrated to Australia). Teresa died peacefully in her sleep, on Thursday, 18th November 2021, aged 61 years.

She was not in any pain, and passed away peacefully, at home with Marshall Lanyon, her partner of 35 years. You had a caring personality, sparkling eyes, and a beautiful smile. Everyone took an instant liking to you. You welcomed me into your family in Ireland. You ensured our overseas holidays together always had visits to family and friends in Ireland. Your passing leaves an empty space in our lives but is also a celebration of a life well lived. We did so much together over 35 years. We have so many happy memories created together. You were taken too soon, and I will continue to love you.

Rest in Peace

I am very lucky to have been your partner - Marshall Lanyon. Scott, John and Geraldine, Jack, Eliza and Shaun and Marshall’s other relatives and friends are also greatly saddened by Teresa’s passing. Beloved sister of: Mary Power (Kilmallock, Co. Limerick), Jim (Luska Puckane, Co. Tipperary), Tina Garry (Ballynacally, Co. Clare), Padraig (Ballybrit, Co. Galway), Phil (Citywest, Dublin), Martin (Ballynacally, Co. Clare), Val (Feakle, Co. Clare), and Tony (Gothenburg , Sweden) who together with their partners, wives and husbands are all devastated by the loss of Teresa. Much loved Aunt of: John & Caoimhe; Patrick, Philip, Julie & Rosie; David & Mark; Mathew; Eoghan, Eanna, Máire & Sorcha; Aishling, Aoibhinn, Muirne, Oisín & Fiachra; Nathan, Samuel, Áine, Elinor & Síle (11 nieces & 12 nephews). Great aunt of: Clodagh & Eoghan; Aoife, Cillian & Feidhlim; Roisin; Eabha; Isabel & Alex; Laoise & Tadhg; Thea (12 great nieces & great nephews). Widely loved friend of many both in Australia and in Ireland.

Our thanks to the Cabrini Malvern and Prahran Hospitals for the care they gave her. The Malvern Oncology Department including Dr Ben Brady and Dr Victoria Rayson and Dr Karen Taylor - for the Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy treatments they provided. This enabled us to have an extra year of good life together. Also the Prahran Palliative care unit - for setting up her pain relief program, which enabled Teresa to spend her final two weeks at home, pain free.

A Funeral Service for Teresa will be held at Le Pine Chapel, 339 Warrigal Rd., Burwood, Melbourne, Australia on Tuesday, the 30th of November, at 10 am Australian time (Monday, the 29th of November, 11 pm Irish time). Fully vaccinated mourners are welcome to attend, and will be asked to show proof of double vaccination. Following the funeral service, Teresa will be privately cremated.

The funeral service will be live streamed from this link:

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1637493392149608

If you wish, send flowers, or consider the alternative of donating to Care Australia. Please leave condolences for the family below they would gratefully receive them.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of John (Sean) GRIFFEY Dundrum, Dublin / Kilrush, Clare

Peacefully, in the care of Belmont House. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Ronan, Hilary and Shane. Very sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Ruth and Valerie, grandchildren Rachel, Caitlin, Jamie, Jessica, Evan and Ava, sister Mary, sister-in-law Anne, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum on Monday afternoon (29th November) from 3 pm to 5 pm for family and close friends only. Removal on Tuesday afternoon (30th November) to the Church of the Holy Cross, Dundrum arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.15 pm followed by burial in Kilternan Cemetery Park. The capacity of the church is limited to 125 people, but the Funeral Mass can be viewed live at this link https://www.dundrumparish.com/webcam/. Those attending the Funeral Mass are required to enter the Church before the Funeral cortége arrives.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick of Isabella (Belle) McMahon (nee Casey), Killiny, Kilkee, Co. Clare And formerly of Banane, Meelin, Co. Cork. Wife of Timmy McMahon

Bel will be greatly missed by her loving husband Timmy, son Tim, grandson Kieran, daughter-in-law Amanda, brothers Owen, David, Connie and Michael, sisters Julia, Marian, Eileen and Josephine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Bel Rest in Peace

Reposing on Friday evening 26th November at Lillis’ Funeral home in Kilkee from 6.00 p.m. until 7.00 p.m.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday 27th November in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Cross at 1.30 p.m. followed by burial in Moyarta Cemetery, Carrigaholt.

Reposing at Funeral Home and Funeral Mass is for

Family and Close Friends Only Please

Please ensure social distancing and public advise is adhered to, the wearing of face masks and strictly no hand shaking please. For those who wish to attend, but cannot the funeral Mass can be viewed on Kilballyowen Parish Facebook Page.

Those who wish to leave messages of sympathy to the family can do so in the condolence section below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

