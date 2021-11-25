BREAKING: Concerns grow as latest Covid figures are confirmed

THE Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, has renewed his appeal to people to reduce their social contacts to help reduce the spread of Covid-19.

He made his comments after the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed it has been notified of a further 4,764 cases of the disease.

The Department of Health says that as of 8am today, there were 598 Covid-19 patients hospitalised with 126 in ICU.

“Incidence of Covid-19 remains concerningly high, with 62,401 cases reported in the last 14 days. We need to continue to make every effort we can to drive down incidence of disease and break the chains of transmission," said Dr Holohan.

"Covid-19 spreads when an infected person is in close proximity to other people. The best way we can stop Covid spreading to the people we meet is by meeting fewer people and avoiding crowds. If you are socialising, think about the risk associated with the activities you have planned. Remember the simple steps you can take to keep both you and the people you meet with safe," he added.

The advice is to wear a mask correctly, to meet outside if possible, to avoid poorly ventilated indoor spaces, to practice good hand and respiratory hygiene and to be mindful of your contacts in the days after socialising.

Anyone who experiences symptoms is urged to isolate immediately and to arrange a PCR test – not an antigen test.