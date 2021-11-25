Search

25 Nov 2021

Confirmation of water improvements in Clare's largest estate welcomed

Confirmation of water improvements in Clare's largest estate welcomed

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Clare Cathal Crowe has welcomed the confirmation that works will be carried out to address long-standing issues with the water mains supply serving Clare’s largest housing estate.

Work is to commence in the New Year to address issues facing Westbury, Shannon Banks, Ardnacrusha and Parteen, whereby regular leakages and bursts have been happening for a long number of years.

“I’m delighted to have received confirmation from Minister Darragh O’Brien and Irish Water that works to replace 900 metres of asbestos water pipe mains from Athlunkard Bridge to Larkin’s Cross will begin in early 2022,” said Deputy Crowe.

“This 15-inch mains pipe has been very prone to leaks and bursts.

“Last year alone, residents in the Westbury-Parteen-Ardnacrusha area had to endure 15 outages.

“The most recent outage occurred on the last weekend of October, when more than 1,500 homes spent an entire day without water.

“When this section of pipe bursts, it’s very problematic to fix because of its location beneath one of the busiest thoroughfares between South Clare and Limerick City.

“Road closing permits are usually required, and traffic management crews have to arrive on the scene in order to manage traffic flows and enable workers to replace the pipes in a safe fashion.

“Irish Water have confirmed that a design for a replacement pipe network is almost complete and they would then hope to assign work to one of their contractors.

“It is hoped that the work would be completed by the end of April 2022.

“Most of the work will be carried out by night to minimise the impact on residents and reduce the propensity to cause traffic delays.

“A separate body of work will be under to install a new pressure reducing valve just inside the entrance to the Westbury estate.

“This, combined with the mains pipe replacement, will help to significantly improve supply to all houses in the area.

“The new pipes will be ductile iron, and these have a very long lifespan.

“They can also cater for a far greater pressure of water flow and are far less susceptible to leaks, cracks and bursts.

“The residents of Westbury, Parteen, Ardnacrusha and Shannon Banks have waited so long for this work to happen, but I’m now delighted that the works are funded and will now definitely happen in 2022 to the huge relief to all in the locality.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media