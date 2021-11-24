Search

24 Nov 2021

Deaths in Clare: Wednesday November 24, 2021

Deaths in Clare: Wednesday November 24, 2021

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

The death has occurred (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff of Riverside Nursing Home in Kilrush of Anne Clancy (nee Walsh), Doonmore, Doonbeg, Co. Clare.

Wife of the recently deceased Charlie.

Anne will be greatly missed by her loving son Jerry (Dublin), daughters Maureen Fennell (Fodera, Kilbaha) and Lillian Conway (Benedin, Lissycasey), her 8 grandchildren, great-grandchild, sons-in-law Michael Fennell and Jimmy Conway, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Anne Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday, 26th November, in The Church of Our Lady Assumed into Heaven Doonbeg at 12.00 noon followed by burial with her beloved husband in Doonmore Cemetery, Doonbeg. Please ensure social distancing and public advise is adhered to, the wearing of face masks and strictly no hand shaking please.

For those who wish to attend, but cannot the funeral Mass can be viewed on Doonbeg Parish Webcam.

Those who wish to leave messages of sympathy to the family can do so in the condolence section below.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media