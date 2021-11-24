Deaths in Clare: Wednesday November 24, 2021

The death has occurred (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff of Riverside Nursing Home in Kilrush of Anne Clancy (nee Walsh), Doonmore, Doonbeg, Co. Clare.
Wife of the recently deceased Charlie.
Anne will be greatly missed by her loving son Jerry (Dublin), daughters Maureen Fennell (Fodera, Kilbaha) and Lillian Conway (Benedin, Lissycasey), her 8 grandchildren, great-grandchild, sons-in-law Michael Fennell and Jimmy Conway, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.
May Anne Rest in Peace
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday, 26th November, in The Church of Our Lady Assumed into Heaven Doonbeg at 12.00 noon followed by burial with her beloved husband in Doonmore Cemetery, Doonbeg. Please ensure social distancing and public advise is adhered to, the wearing of face masks and strictly no hand shaking please.
For those who wish to attend, but cannot the funeral Mass can be viewed on Doonbeg Parish Webcam.
Those who wish to leave messages of sympathy to the family can do so in the condolence section below.
