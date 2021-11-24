Clare Weather: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Today will turn cloudy again in the morning and a band of rain will quickly pass through. Scattered showers and sunny spells for the rest of the day. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees. Light to moderate southwest winds will veer northwest and increase fresh to strong on western coastal fringes.

Overview for rest of week: Cold. Turning more unsettled.

Wednesday will have long dry and clear spells with scattered showers feeding over the country in fresh northerly winds, showers most frequent near western and northern coasts. Lowest temperatures of 0 to +3 degrees, less cold along Atlantic fringes.

Thursday will be cold with scattered showers. There will be good sunshine at first, but it will become cloudier through the day from the northwest. Highest temperatures of just 5 to 8 degrees. Breezy at first but northwest winds will ease light during the afternoon.

Thursday night will be windy with fresh to strong westerly winds developing. Mostly cloudy with a few showers at first, but rain will slowly extend from the northwest to all areas overnight. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees, with milder conditions spreading from the west overnight.

Friday will be windy with frequent showers. Cold, with some showers possibly turning to sleet in the evening. Fresh to strong northerly winds with gales likely near some coasts and over high ground. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with an added wind chill factor. Remaining windy through the night with further showers. Some showers of sleet or snow are likely over the north and west. Lowest temperatures of 0 to +4 degrees.

Saturday will have further scattered showers with sunny intervals, some sleet or snow showers possible over high ground in the north. Feeling cold in brisk northerly winds which will moderate later in the day. Highest temperatures of just 5 to 7 degrees. Cold overnight with temperatures near freezing or slightly below.

Sunday is looking cloudier. Mostly dry to begin with rain developing in the west later in the day and spreading eastwards. Winds will be light or moderate. Early indications suggest it will turn milder heading into next week.