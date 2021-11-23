Deaths in Clare: Tuesday November 23, 2021

The death has occurred of Gerard Bentley Brickhill East, Cratloe, Clare. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in Carrigoran House. Predeceased by his wife Teresa.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter Michelle, son-in-law Brian, grandchildren Cliona, Luke and Gareth, nieces Clodagh and Avril, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May he Rest In Peace. Due to the current rising numbers of Covid case the family would appreciate if people strictly adhere to the current government guidelines.

Arriving for Funeral Mass in St. John's Church, Cratloe this Thursday (25th November) at 2pm followed by burial afterwards in Killeen Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Cratloe Parish Mission Group Facebook page.

Funeral cortège will leave the family home at 1:45pm approx on the way to the church.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Ciaran O'Dea Finuremore, Mullagh, Clare / Gort, Galway and Kilnamona.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, beloved husband of Caroline nee Tubridy, devoted father to Caoilfhionn, Siofra, Aoibhnait and Luisne, son of Attracta, brothers, Declan and Fergal, sisters Fiona and Eimear, mother-in-law Rita Tubridy, brother-in-law, Alan Tubridy, uncle, aunts, nephews, nieces and a wide circle of friends. Predeceased by his father Joseph O'Dea.

May Ciaran Rest in Eternal Peace

Reposing privately at home in Finuremore. Funeral to arrive to St. Mary's Church, Mullagh, this Wednesday the 24th for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Ciaran will be laid to rest afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please by request, donations, in lieu, to Milford Hospice. Family home strictly private, please. Please adhere to all HSE guidelines at all times, no hand shaking.

Mass cards can be sent to McMahon undertakers Mullagh. Condolences may be left in the section below.

The death has occurred of Paddy Tubridy Tiernaglohane/ Clohanbeg, Cooraclare, Clare / Cree, Clare



Paddy Tubridy, Tiernaglohane, Cooraclare, Co. Clare and Clohanbeg, Cree, Co. Clare, peacefully at the home of his sister Helen Meade. Predeceased by his parents Mary Ellen and JT., his brothers Alphonsus and Raymond and sister Regina. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Bernie, Teresa, Girlie, Monica, Claire, Liddy, Maria, Lucy, Jackie, Helen, Martina, Lucy Crowley and Maeve Pender, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Remains arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Cree on Thursday for 12 noon Mass. Burial afterwards in Knocknahilla Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Cooraclare/Cree website.

Please adhere to the HSE Guidelines.

The condolences link is open below if you wish to send a message, which will be welcomed by the family.

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE

The death has occurred of Ted BROOKS Manusmore, Clarecastle, Clare / Limerick. Late of Element 6 / DeBeers, Irish Seed Savers and member of Limerick Choral Union. Ted died peacefully, at Ennis General Hospital, on 22nd November 2021.

Beloved husband of Helen (née Brassil), dearest father of Maurice, David and Kate and devoted grandad to Greta & Eleanor

Sadly missed by his loving wife and children, their partners Anna, Anna & William, granddaughters, brothers Maurice & Geoffrey, sisters Joy & Valerie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and his many friends.

Rest in Peace

Private Cremation will take place for family and close friends in Shannon Crematorium on Sunday 28th November at 2pm and will be streamed live.

No flowers please, donations if desired to Milford Home Care Team

