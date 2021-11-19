Search

19/11/2021

BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,138* confirmed cases of COVID-19, meanwhile, as of 8am today, 643 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 118 are in ICU.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Anyone who is going to get COVID-19 in December has not yet been infected. Their infection is not inevitable and there is still time to prevent it by small changes in our behaviour.

"Those of us who have symptoms must stay home, self-isolate and get a PCR test – not an antigen test. All of us who are household contacts of a confirmed case need to restrict our movements and stay at home for 5 days.

"The rest of us need to minimise our chances of coming into contact with the virus by reducing the number of people we meet and layering up on the public health advice - vaccine/booster, clean hands, masks, open windows, avoid crowds, work from home unless absolutely necessary"

