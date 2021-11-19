Clare Weather: Friday, November 19, 2021

TODAY will be mostly dry with just a few patches of light rain or drizzle, mainly on hills and in coastal areas. It will be a rather cloudy day in general, but some bright spells will break through during the afternoon. Staying mild, with highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in moderate southwest winds.
It will be generally cloudy overnight with a few patches of drizzle or mist. Persistent rain will develop in the northwest towards dawn on Saturday. Minimum temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate southwest winds.
