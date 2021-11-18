BREAKING: National Covid-19 case numbers confirmed as CMO encourages use of PCR tests

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,650* confirmed cases of COVID-19, while as of 8am today, 643 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 118 are in ICU.
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Approximately 1 in 6 people in Ireland experienced COVID-like symptoms such as cough, sore throat, high temperature or other flu like symptoms in the past week.
“The single most important action you can take if you experience any symptoms of COVID-19 is to self-isolate and arrange a PCR test – not an antigen test. If you want to avoid passing COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses on to your friends, family or work colleagues, rapidly self-isolating as soon as your symptoms begin is the most important thing you can do.”
