BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,633* confirmed cases of COVID-19, meanwhile, as of 8am today, 634 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 119 are in ICU.
There has been a total of 5,609* deaths related to COVID-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 43 deaths newly notified in the past week (since last Wednesday).
Shannon Airport are launching a competition for families with the chance to meet Santa in Lapland, Finland.
