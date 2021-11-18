Search

Clare hurling star to feature in exclusive Q&A event

Clare hurling star to feature in exclusive Q&A event

Clare hurling fans are in for a real treat. Well known radio and TV broadcaster Paul Collins is set to present an in-depth conversation with All-Ireland winning Clare Hurler and Microbiologist Shane O’Donnell, about the defining moments from his sporting careers, research career and life to date.

The conversation will take place in glór Ennis on Tuesday November 23 at 7.30 pm. Paul will be asking about Shane’s 3-03 score in the 2013 All-Ireland Hurling Championship Final, his studies at Harvard University as a Fulbright Scholar, balancing of his sporting and research career, as well as his recent concussion and his work at Eagle Genomics amongst other things.

Collins will also touch on the opportunities and challenges Shane has faced in his life to date, the continuing role of research in these areas, and his advice on lessons learned for others following his journey.

The event, part of the Creating Our Future campaign, will feature a one-on-one-conversation between Shane and host Paul, with input from relevant researchers, an audience Q&A and an interactive brainstorming session.

For more details and to purchase tickets - click here

