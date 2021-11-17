Deaths in Clare: Wednesday November 17, 2021

The death has occurred of Pauline Hanrahan (née Dunne) 35 Shannon Park, Ennis, Clare. Pauline Hanrahan nee Dunne - 35 Shannon Park and formerly of the Square, Ennis



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family Robert, Paulette, Louise & Lesley. Predeceased by her loving husband Alf (Barntick) brother Kevin and sister Sr Maureen. Mam will be sadly missed by her much adored grandchildren, Lucy, Liadh, Luke, Hannah, Lily, Seb, Max, Ethan and Ella, her daughter in law Anne, sons in law Dave, Paddy and Victor, her sisters Jean and Claire, brothers Denis and Val, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends.



Reposing at her home on Thursday evening (November 18) between 5pm-7pm (respectively requesting people to be COVID etiquette aware).

Removal on Friday morning (November 19) to St Joseph’s Church, Ennis, for funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Drumcliff Cemetery.



For those who wish to attend, but cannot, Pauline's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/st-josephs-church-webcam/. If you wish to leave condolences you can do so below or by email to Info@dalyfunerals.com.



House strictly private Friday morning.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Hospice Foundation.



May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Thresa Hurley Larch hill, Barefield, Clare. Thresa Hurley, Peacefully at Cappahard Nursing Home, formerly of Larch hill, Barefield, Co. Clare. Deeply regretted by her Brother Sean, sisters Christina Clune and Bridget Johnson, sister-in-law Margaret, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

May she Rest in Peace - The Funeral will take place in accordance with H.S.E and Government guidelines.

Reposing at O'Donnell's Funeral Home Crusheen on Thursday evening from 6pm to 7pm for Family and Friends.

Arriving in Barefield Church on Friday for 11 o'clock mass, burial afterwards in Templemayley Cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on the Doorabarefield Parish Facebook page.

Family Flowers only donations if desired to Cappahard nursing home.

A message of sympathy may be left for the family in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Mary Kierse (née Fitzpatrick) Loughville, Lahinch Road, Ennis, Clare



Mary Kierse nee Fitzpatrick, Loughville, Lahinch Rd, Ennis, Co. Clare, November 16th 2021 (peacefully) in the tender care of the staff at Carrigoran House in her 91st year. Predeceased by her husband Frank, her baby daughter Barbara, son-in-law Jimmy, sister Theresa and brother John. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Maureen (Guilfoyle), Geraldine (Irwin), Carmel (Kavanagh) and Diane (Donohoe), sons-in-law Joe, Steve and Joe, grandchildren Barbara, Aoife, Ethan, Kate, Aidan, Rachel, Aisling and Dáire, great-grandchildren Robyn, Hazel, Lucy and Alex, sisters Frances (New York), Kathleen and Biddy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis, on Friday (19th Nov.) from 5.30 pm until 7 pm. Arriving to Ennis Cathedral on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Alzheimer Society Clare Branch.

Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live using this link https://www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/web-cam/

Please adhere to HSE guidelines, no shaking hands and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolences section below or emailed privately to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com.

