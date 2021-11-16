Search

16/11/2021

Clare TD calls for urgent Ambulance service support

Clare TD calls for urgent Ambulance service support

Clare Live Reporter

news@clarelive.ie

Sinn Féin TD for Clare Violet-Anne Wynne has called on TDs to support the Ambulance Service and back the party’s motion in the Dáil this evening. The motion would deliver an urgent review of ambulance resources, to ensure it is properly funded and has enough staff.

Speaking ahead of the motion, Wynne said: “Sinn Féin’s motion stands up for staff, stands up for patients and supports our Ambulance Service to do their important work. It would deliver an urgent review of ambulance resources, to ensure it is properly funded and has enough staff. Ambulance workers are burnt out from long, exhausting shifts. We know here in Clare how hard ambulance staff work and invaluable work that they do to care for our community."

“We also know that far too often patients are left waiting far too long for medical help. Here in Clare we all know people who have been left waiting in pain for far too long, causing them huge stress and upset. This is not the fault of ambulance staff, but those who have failed to invest in the services. It's clear that emergency services are at crisis point. In recent weeks we have heard reports of ambulances being dispatched from Connemara to attend a callout in Kilkee and other unjustifiable lengths. That’s over 175km. The individual involved did not arrive to a hospital for 2.5 hours after his accident. This is bonkers, and the people of rural West Clare are most affected by this service scarcity.

“These issues have been going on for far too long. The government has failed to act time and time again, while this crisis has only worsened. It’s clear that we need an urgent review of ambulance resources.

“We need to expand our ambulance fleet and ensure that rural communities are properly served. We need to increase hospital capacity to avoid patients being left waiting in ambulances.

“Sinn Féin will stand up for our ambulance services to ensure staff and patients get the support and care they need. I am calling on all TDs in Clare to back our motion to stand up for our ambulance services.”

