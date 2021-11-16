Search

16/11/2021

Clare public's feedback sought on Shannon Airport access road

Shannon Airport

A public display of the 'Preferred Option' for the N19 Shannon Airport access road improvement scheme will take place from Monday November 22 2021 and will continue until Monday December 6 2021.

The purpose of this non-statutory public display is to inform the public and stakeholders of the Preferred Option developed for the project, the work undertaken to date and the programme for advancement of the project. This preferred option will be further developed as part of the next stages in the development of the project.

The public display event will also provide an opportunity for feedback to be submitted, which may inform the further development of the project in the next stages.

In consideration of continuing risks due to COVID-19, an online public display platform has been developed on the project website www.shannonaccess.ie which will go live from 3pm on Monday November 22 2021.

This online platform will provide information boards, maps of the preferred option, interactive webmaps, a project brochure and an online feedback facility. The online platform will also include an online booking facility where the public and other stakeholders can schedule an online or telephone meeting with a member of the project team during the public display period.

Feedback can be made on the project website www.shannonaccess.ie, or by email to info@shannonaccess.ie, or by post addressed to Freepost ES104, N19 Shannon Airport Access Road Improvement Scheme, Clare County Council, Project Management Office, Buttermarket Building, Drumbiggle Road, Ennis, County Clare, V95RR72 during the public display period from Monday 22nd November to Monday 6th December 2021.

"Clare County Council values the opinion of the community on this project and welcomes feedback from the public and interested parties. The Feedback received will be considered by the project team as part of the next stages." a statement read.

