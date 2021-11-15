Deaths in Clare: Monday November 15, 2021

The death has occurred of Liam Shanahan Fermoyle, Broadford, Clare. Suddenly, at home.

Predeceased by his parents Jimmy and Mollie.

Deeply regretted by Rachel, children Josette, Liam, Henry and Katey, brothers Martin, James, Joe and Paddy, sisters Margaret and Kitty, father-in-law and mother-in-law Peter and Josephine Fitzgerald, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Mc Mahon's Funeral Home, Blackwater, this Tuesday (16th November) from 6pm to 8pm.

Arriving for funeral Mass in St. Peter's Church, Broadford, this Wednesday (17th November) at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the church grounds. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Broadford Parish Website.

Family flowers only. Donations to the Irish Heart Foundation https://irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/ Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors. If you would like to write a condolence please do so on the link below.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Marianne Smith (née Faria) 19, Powerscourt, Tulla, Clare. The death has taken place, peacefully, at Carrigoran House, Newmarket on Fergus of Marianne Smith (nee Faria) of 19, Powerscourt, Tulla, Co. Clare and formerly of Arizona, U.S.A.

Wife of the late Joe Smith

Deeply regretted by her sons Joseph and Thomas, daughter Marianne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Thomas Faria and Robert Faria, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Funeral arriving at St. Peter and Paul's Church, Tulla, on Wednesday (November 17th) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Tulla Cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the Tulla Parish Facebook page or local radio link 105.4FM.

Messages of condolence may be expressed through the condolence link below.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Vincent Ronan Breaffa, Lissycasey, Clare. Vincent Ronan, London and formerly of Breaffa, Lissycasey, suddenly in London, son of the late Tommy. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Mary, daughter Arlene, brother John, sisters Bernadette (McCarthy) & Anne, sister in law Eileen, brother in law Brendan, nephews Ronan & Niall, aunts Eileen and Ann, grandchildren, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Lissycasey, on Friday (19th November) at 12 noon with burial in the local Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on http://www.ballynacally.com/LissycaseyWebcam.html

Family flowers only.

House strictly private please.

Please adhere to Covid restrictions at all times. Those wishing to leave a condolence may do so in the Condolence section below.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Margaret Darcy (née Breen) Doonogan, Mullagh, Clare. Margaret Darcy (nee Breen) Doonogan, Mullagh, Ennis, Co. Clare. Wife of the late Jim Joe. Funeral Arrangements Later

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here: