Clare Weather: Monday, November 15, 2021

ANY fog or mist will clear during the morning leaving a mainly dry and bright day with sunny spells.

Cloud will increase from the west later in the day. Highest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees with light to moderate winds, west to northwest becoming southwest through the evening, say Met Eireann.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overview: A good deal of dry weather overall, as high pressure remains the dominant driver of our weather. Patchy light rain and drizzle will develop at times though. Quite a mild week with temperatures remaining above normal.

Tuesday night: Mainly dry with clear spells, though scattered light showers will develop, mainly over Ulster. Quite a cool night with lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in moderate westerly winds, occasionally fresh on northern and northwestern coasts.

Wednesday: Dry in many areas on Wednesday apart from a few light showers. There will be some bright or sunny spells to start the day but cloud will thicken from the west through the afternoon, bringing patchy drizzle to western coasts during the evening. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

Wednesday night: Generally cloudy on Wednesday night with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the west spreading eastwards across the country. However, many eastern and southern areas will stay dry. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees, turning milder as the night goes on. Patches of mist and fog will develop in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

Thursday: Mild and cloudy on Thursday with a good deal of dry weather apart from isolated patches of light rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate southwesterly winds.

Thursday night: Cloudy and misty on Thursday night but largely dry with just the odd patch of light rain and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

Friday: Another mild and cloudy day on Friday with scattered patches of rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

Next weekend: A band of rain will move southeastwards across the country on Friday night and early Saturday. Drier, clearer and cooler weather will follow for the rest of the weekend.