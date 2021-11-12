Search

12/11/2021

Deaths in Clare: Friday November 12, 2021

Deaths in Clare: Friday November 12, 2021

The death has occurred of Aidan Ryan Newline, Tulla, Clare / Mountmellick, Laois. Aidan passed away suddenly. He will be sadly missed by Niamh, Bernadette, Con, Marie, Geoff, Howard, relatives, neighbours and friends. A lovely warm and generous person taken too soon.

Reposing at O'Callaghan's Funeral Home, Tulla, Monday, 15th November, from 6pm to 7pm. Arriving to St Peter and Paul's Church, Tulla, on Tuesday, 16th November, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation or the Irish Cancer Society.

Funeral Mass can be view on the Tulla Parish Facebook page or Radio link 105.4fm. Massages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section below.

Please adhere to government and H.S.E. guidelines.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Antoinette Pender (née McGannon) Miltown Malbay, Clare

Antoinette Pender Nee McGannon.Knockliscrane, Miltown Malbay & Quilty,Peacefully at Milford Hospice,Wife of Jamsie,Sadly missed by her loving husband Jamsie,Daughter Niamh, Niamh's partner Connor,Son Darragh,Grandchildren Teagan and Bonnie,Mother Mary, Brothers, Sister, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives and a wide circle of friends.Reposing at Star of The Sea Church Quilty on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm.Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.15pm followed by cremation to Shannon Crematorium.No flowers please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

Please adhere to current HSE guideline. - RIP

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here:

