11/11/2021

Deaths in Clare: Thursday November 11, 2021

Clare Live Reporter

news@clarelive.ie

The death has occurred of Eileen CONWAY (née Sheehan) Greenshill, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Ennistymon, Clare

Conway (nee Sheehan) (Greenshill, Kilkenny and formerly of Ennistymon, Co.Clare) 10th November 2021 peacefully, at Drakelands House Nursing Home Kilkenny, Eileen, beloved wife of the late Brendan and much loved mother of Cliona, Helen, Kieran and Ronan, sadly missed by her sons and daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

May Eileen Rest in Peace. Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday (12th November) from 5pm concluding with Rosary at 6.30pm.Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 o'clock in St. Canice's Church, Kilkenny with interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass for Eileen may be viewed online at

https://www.stcanicesparish.ie/web-cam/

in accordance with current guidelines please adhere to social distancing and face coverings in the funeral home and church.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence fo Eileen's family may do so below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Pádraig Crimmins Ard Ghlas, Weavers Road, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Clare. Peacefully in UHL. Predeceased by his cherished wife Martha, his brother Joseph and sister Kathleen. Sadly missed by his loving sons Risteard, Raymond, Julian, Conor and Pádraig, grandchildren, brother Micheál, daughters-in-law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

House strictly private please. Departing his residence at 10:40 am on Saturday, November 13th, for Requiem Mass at 11am in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Newmarket-on-Fergus. Burial afterwards in Lemenagh Cemetery, Newmarket-on-Fergus. Family flowers only please. Condolences may be left below or sent privately to cusackundertakersennis@gmail.com.

Link for the service: https://www.newmarketonfergusparish.ie/webcam/

We respectfully ask all mourners to please adhere to HSE Covid 19 Guidelines at all times.

May He Rest in Peace.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Esther (Essie) Roche (née Power) Derry, Lahinch, Clare. Esther (Essie) Roche, Derry, Lahinch, 9th November 2021, peacefully at the University Hospital Galway, predeceased by her husband Paddy, deeply regretted by her sons Pat, Frank and Josie, daughters Mary and Tess, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Linnane's Funeral Home this Friday evening from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Removal to Moymore Church for 11 o'clock mass this Saturday. Burial afterwards in Killaspuglonane Cemetery. Please adhere to current HSE guidelines.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

