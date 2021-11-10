Search

Clare Weather: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Limerick Weather: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Today looks set to be a mostly dry day with mist and fog slow to clear from some areas. There will be a mix of cloud and bright spells with generally light variable breezes. Maximum temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Wednesday night: Largely dry overnight with clear spells. It will turn cold with minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees. Areas of mist and fog will form in light winds or calm conditions.

Thursday: Mist and fog will lift during Thursday morning to leave most areas dry for a time. However, cloud will thicken from the south with outbreaks of rain extending northwards over the country during the afternoon and evening. Turning increasingly windy with fresh to strong south or southeast winds developing and with gales at the coast by evening. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees. Wet and windy on Thursday night with outbreaks of rain and strong south or southwest winds and gales at the coast. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

Friday: It looks set to be a blustery day on Friday with outbreaks of rain in many areas during the morning. Rain will clear eastwards during the course of the day with bright spells and scattered showers following from the west. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees. Becoming mostly dry overnight with just isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh northwest winds.

Saturday: Saturday is expected to be a predominantly dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Maximum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate northerly breezes. Mostly dry overnight apart from the odd shower. Some mist or fog patches forming in light winds. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.

Sunday: Early indications suggest Sunday will be a dry day with sunny spells. Maximum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate easterly breezes.

