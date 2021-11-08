Clare school to benefit from extra classrooms

The Department of Education has this week confirmed that additional accommodation has been approved for St Aidan’s National School in Shannon.

The Department has confirmed that a two-class Special Education Needs unit will be constructed, along with a mainstream classroom with en-suite.

The news has been welcomed by Clare TD Cathal Crowe - “St Aidan’s is a school in the part of Shannon that’s growing most rapidly and has been particularly stretched at the seams in recent years as new housing developments have sprung up in the vicinity of the school,”

“I’ve been to visit the school personally and Patrice and her team of teachers do a fabulous job but very often, teaching and the delivery of the primary curriculum can be limited by the resources and accommodation available to the school.

“This accommodation approval will help to further meet the needs of the school’s student population and I look forward to working with Patrice and her board of management colleagues to help them continue to meet the needs of their pupils and staff.”