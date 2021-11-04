Clare County Council confirm office opening hours

Clare County Council have advised the public that there are now 'revised opening hours' at Áras Contae an Chláir in Ennis.
See below for the breakdown of hours where the 'Public counter' will be open
Housing: 9.00am to 1.00pm (by appointment: 1.00pm to 4.00pm)
Homeless Action Team: By appointment only
Motor Tax Office: 9.00am to 1.00pm
Planning: 9.00am to 4.00pm
Local Enterprise Office: 9.00am to 4.00pm
Environment: 9.00am to 4.00pm
Roads: 9.00am to 4.00pm
Cash Office: 9.00am to 4.00pm
Customer Services: 9.00am to 5.00pm
Clare County Council Customer Services may be contacted on (065) 6821616 from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.