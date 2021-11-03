Timetable issues 'must be addressed' for Clare's rural bus services - TD

TD Cathal Crowe has pressed the importance of addressing long-running timetabling issues with rural bus services across Clare with the National Transport Authority. The government’s Connecting Ireland plan will see an increase in bus services in Clare and further afield over the next number of years, making now an opportune time to address issues already present across the transport network nationwide.

“On Monday afternoon, I met with Anne Graham, chief executive of the National Transport Authority, regarding plans to improve the rural bus network,” said

“The meeting took place virtually – Ms Graham was based in her Dublin headquarters and I logged in remotely from Clare County Council’s digital hub in Miltown Malbay.

“I pressed Ms Graham and her colleagues on the issue of stop-specific timetables.

“For years, bus stops had timetables which weren’t very accurate and people would look at timetables only to realise that the bus had left ten minutes earlier or wasn’t due to arrive for another half hour and this haphazard system of timetabling is currently being overhauled by the NTA, who now have a superseding authority over Bus Éireann.

“This is all positive and very welcome but there are huge logistics in terms of having a bespoke timetable for every single bus stop in the country and the rollout of the stop-specific timetables has been incredibly slow.

“The NTA has blamed Covid for some of the delays that have been encountered so far but in Clare, only small pockets of the county currently have stop-specific timetables.

“Only regular bus users truly know when their bus will stop in their community and for most people who use the service on a more sporadic basis it’s a guessing game and very often based on the luck of the draw.

“In the Parteen-Westbury-Ardnacrusha area, new stop-specific timetables have worked very well over the past two months, but this only represents a fraction of the county and for too many people in Clare, the confusion continues.

“I’ve asked Ms Graham to engage with Bus Éireann on an interim basis to ensure that some sort of timetabling is put up on bus stops.

“It’s better to have a loose form of timetabling rather than none at all.

“She’s told me she will engage with Bus Éireann with a view to rectifying matters but with plans afoot to increase rural bus services in Co. Clare it’s vital that this is expedited.

“I also believe it’s vital that stops without shelters across our county are looked at and, where possible, some form of shelter is put in place so that in cases where people are waiting for buses and are uncertain of when it’ll arrive, they are not forced to stand out in the torrential rain, particularly at this time of the year.”