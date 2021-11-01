Search

01/11/2021

Irish Water issue update on burst water main on Limerick/Clare border

Irish Water issue update on burst water main on Limerick/Clare border

Irish Water have confirmed they are "progressing repairs following a burst to a large water main impacting customers in Corbally, Knockballynameath, Carraig Midhe, Westbury and surrounding areas in Co. Clare"

According to a statement, "The repairs are complex due to the location of the burst and the presence of other services over the water main which had to be carefully excavated. Dedicated water services crews are progressing the repairs, however, it is possible the disruption will continue overnight. It typically takes two to three hours following repairs to restore normal supply to all customers affected by an unplanned outage."

To support impacted customers, an alternative water supply continues to be in place and IBCs with clean drinking water are available at a number of locations in Carraig Midhe and Westbury.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanks and to boil the water before consumption as a precautionary measure. Irish Water would also like to remind the public to adhere to public health advice in relation to social distancing and mask wearing when collecting water from the tanks. 

As per this morning's news, traffic management is still in place and the road between Athlunkard Bridge and Larkins cross will remain closed until the repair works have been completed. Local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

Pat Britton, Irish Water, commented: “The repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers. We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to restore normal water supply as quickly and as safely as possible.” 

