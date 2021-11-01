Gardai in Clare seek witnesses to fatal road collision

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to a fatal, single vehicle, road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 11:55am on the N18 at Cratloekeel in County Clare on Saturday, 30th October, 2021.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle involved, a man in his 40s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Limerick University Hospital where he later passed away. A post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date.
The N18 at Cratloekeel between Junction 5 Cratloe and Junction 4 Limerick is currently closed as Forensic Collision Investigators conduct an examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.
In particular, Gardai are looking for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N18 at Cratloekeel between 11:45am and 12pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
