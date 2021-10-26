Search

26/10/2021

Auctioneer sells Limerick farm in four minutes flat!

Forty five acres at Ballyskiddane, Knocklong was up for auction

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

GVM auctioneer Richard Ryan didn't have to put the skids on the auction of 45 acres at Ballyskiddane, Knocklong.

It was all done and dusted in under four minutes! Seven people attended the auction in Kilmallock Mart on Wednesday, October 20.

"It was the fastest farm I ever sold in my 23 years auctioneering. I turned on my dictaphone after the solicitor read out the conditions of sale and when I had it sold it was at three minutes 54 seconds.

"There was no recess. I had clear instructions from the vendor that if I hit a certain figure put it on the market and sell it," said Mr Ryan.

It opened at €400,000. Two bidders got involved. They went up in bids of €10,000 with the figure of €430,000 winning the day.

Mr Ryan said both the vendor and purchaser were happy with the outcome.

The Limerick Leader understands the 45 acres at Ballyskiddane, Knocklong was bought by a local farmer. It is described as excellent quality Golden Vale grazing lands with the exception of 3.5 acres of Woodland. 

GVM held five auctions in the last week for land in Glenroe, Shanagolden, Herbertstown, Crecora and the aforementioned Knocklong.

See details of all the sales in this week's Limerick Leader broadsheet edition

