15 Oct 2022

Deaths in Clare - Friday, October 14, 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

14 Oct 2022 8:00 PM

The death has occurred of Michael John Power of Rhebogue, Limerick / Ennis, Clare.

Michael John Power, Rhebogue, Limerick (formerly of Raheen and Ennis) died on October 13th 2022 peacefully in the excellent care of the staff at The Mercy University Hospital Cork.

Beloved son of the late Thomas and Kathleen. Dearly loved brother of Colette, Thomas and the late Aidan. Sadly missed by his nephew Peadar, niece Fionnuala, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of very good friends.

May He Rest Peace.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home Sunday (October 16th) from 3:00pm - 4:30pm.

Followed by removal to Raheen Church, arriving at 5:00pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday (October 17th) at 11am followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.

--------------------

The death has occurred of John (Sean) McMAHON of Glasnevin, Dublin / Miltown Malbay, Clare.

McMAHON John passed peacefully in his 89th year after a long illness, in the loving care of his family and the staff of St. Francis Hospice, Raheny. Beloved brother of the late Alice, Martin, Mary, Thomas, Tony, Kitty and Janey. Sadly missed by his loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, October 18th, at 10am at the Church of Our Lady of Dolours, Glasnevin (near the Botanic Gardens), followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium at 11.50am approximately.

Please note that the funeral Mass can be viewed online on the link below.

Those who wish to, may leave a message of condolence in the link on this page. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny, Dublin 5 or at www.sfh.ie. House private please.

“May he rest in peace”

------------------------
The death has occurred of Michael McMahon, better known as Mikie Post, London and formerly of 9. Griffin Road, Kilrush, Co. Clare. Deeply regretted by his partner Geraldine, sons Luke and Ross, daughter Nicole, brothers, cousins, relatives and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Cremation Service to take place in London on Thursday (20th October). Mass and interment will take place in St. Senan's Church, Kilrush, at a later date.

_____________________________________________

To leave a message of condolence, please click here.

May they all rest in peace.

